Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Irvine Welsh’s Crime, a six-part series​ available as a box set exclusively to stream on BritBox from Thursday​,​ November​ 18​, is the story of Ray Lennox, a copper in a city on the edge of the abyss. ​​

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dougray Scott, best known for his roles in Mission: Impossible 2, My Week with Marilyn, and Batwoman plays Lennox, a​ man whose clear sight is not always a blessing​ as he engages in a disturbing battle with his own demons, through the demanding and very public medium of serious crime investigations​. However, when he is put onto investigating the disappearance of a schoolgirl, he must put his own problems aside in search for the truth.

Irvine Welsh's Crime

​The teaser for the series sets the scene for what is to come: '​A girl goes missing. A town is in fear. A police department fights with itself. A hero is lost; tortured by his own demons and all the while, watching, waiting, a brutal killer is poised to strike.​'​

Joining Scott in the series are​ Joanna Vanderham​ ​as DS Amanda Drummond, Angela Griffin as Trudi Lowe, Ken Stott as Chief Superintendent Bob Toal and Jamie Sives as Detective Inspector Dougie Gillman.

During location filming, Crime saw ​the city's Argyle House​ transformed into the fictional ​'​Lothian​'​ Police HQ ​for the series​, which is based on the best-selling missing person thriller novel released by the Leith-born writer in 2008, and is the sequel to Filth, which was previously adapted for film.

​Welsh adapted the screenplay himself having previously penned several film adaptations, however, this will be the first time his work has been made into a TV series.

Filming for the six-part series took place in Edinburgh and Glasgow over 12 weeks earlier this year.

Directed by James Strong​, who also directed ​the hit series Broadchurch, and Vigil and David Blair​, ​Crime is being produced by Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV.

Irvine Welsh’s Crime premieres Thursday 18th November on BritBox

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.