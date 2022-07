Cricket Scotland apologises to racial abuse victims ahead of review publication

A review has been conducted after Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq told Sky Sports News that Cricket Scotland was “institutionally racist”, while former team-mate Qasim Sheikh said he had also suffered racist abuse.

The results are expected to be published on Monday, with Aamer Anwar, the lawyer representing the two players, telling Sky the report could prove “devastating” for Cricket Scotland.

The governing body has yet to see the report and was unwilling to speculate on the contents – but did offer an apology to anyone who has suffered from racism within the sport.

Cricket Scotland has said it is “truly sorry” to anyone who has been racially abused while playing the sport, ahead of an independent investigation being published on Monday.

“Cricket should be a welcoming place for everyone and not somewhere that racism or any form of discrimination takes place. The Cricket Scotland Board is truly sorry to everyone who has experienced racism in cricket in Scotland,” a spokesperson for Cricket Scotland said.