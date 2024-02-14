Crerar Hotels strengthens marketing team

The Crerars Hotel Marketing team: (l-r): Alison Macleod, Faith Lingle, Chloe Caprani and Brian Sharp.

As part of Crerar Hotels’ continued growth, Chloe Caprani has taken over as Group Marketing Manager and will be supported by Faith Lingle, Group Marketing Executive, and rounding off the trio is Brian Sharp, who takes on the new role of Group Social Media Manager.

Chloe joins the team following her past role at Ghost Gastro Ltd, home to Butta Burger and Homies Pizza, two of Scotland's fastest growing casual dining brands. Chloe used her creativity and drive to head the Marketing and Development Team and has brought her knowledge of the hospitality industry to Crerar Hotels.

Faith, who will support Chloe on the marketing team, is a United States national who was charmed by the beauty and culture of Scotland so much that she made the permanent move here after completing university.

Faith’s love for supporting local businesses encouraged her to make the switch from the fitness industry to hospitality and join the Crerar Hotels team.

Meanwhile, the Group’s proud and authentic hospitality encouraged Brian to join the team managing the social media platforms. Based in the Scottish Highlands, Brian is passionate about promoting the Group’s stunning locations as dream staycation destinations, as he can often be found taking stunning imagery of the surrounding scenery.

Chloe, Faith, and Brian will be working with Alison MacLeod, Marketing Director, a valued member of the Crerar Hotels Group since 2021 who has steered the group through repositioning and multi-million-pound refurbishments and upgrades.

Alison said: “I’m thrilled to have three new members join the Crerar Hotels team especially as we are continuing to grow our collection of hotels and inns.

Chloe, Brian and Faith’s combined experience of the hospitality and marketing industry, as well as their love for our destinations, is incredible, and I’m confident it will help us continue to flourish as a company.

“The last 12 months have been hugely positive for Crerar Hotels, from securing some impressive award wins and increasing our portfolio, so we are keen to amplify our voice both domestically and internationally as we drive forward with our growth plans.

“Chloe, Faith, and Brian have already exceeded the expectations in their respective roles so I’m looking forward to seeing their contributions as we delve deeper into 2024 and beyond.”

Chloe Caprani, originally from Dublin, added: “This is an exciting time to join the company, from the awards that have been won recently to the plans for growth.

“I feel very lucky to join the team alongside two other talented individuals, Faith and Brian, who are both equally dedicated to highlighting each of the Crerar Hotel’s properties as top destinations in the UK to stay and explore.”