Crerar Hotels partners with Mànran to launch its Sound of Summer

Crerar Hotels has partnered with Scottish supergroup, Mànran as part of its brand-new spring and summer campaign.

The award-winning Scottish group is the soundtrack to the hotel group’s new seasonal campaign and is centred around the Crerar450, the hotel brand’s very own Scottish road trip, in a bid to rival well-known routes such as the NC500.

Crerar Hotels, which has seven four- and five-star hotels and inns across Scotland, is keen to support Scottish artists with this being the first of its kind partnership for the hotel brand.

‘Your Scottish Adventure Begins Here’ showcases Crerar Hotels’ portfolio of properties in some of Scotland’s most scenic places and highlights the ultimate luxuries of a getaway including fine dining, spa, stunning scenery and outdoor activities right on your doorstep.

Mànran’s hit ‘Crow Flies’ from the trad-rock band’s ÙRAR album, features throughout the advert, and the Scottish hotel group believes this is just the start of its support for the Scottish music industry.

The partnership evolved after Crerar Hotels was keen to feature musicians who share similar values as well as sharing Crerar Hotels’ well-known ‘spirit of Scotland’.

The Crerar450 is a breath-taking route which takes in all 450 miles between all seven of the hotel group’s idyllic locations, guaranteeing adventurous road trippers the chance to explore famous towns and take in iconic landmarks.

The Crerar450 begins at Inveraray before travelling to Oban, the Isle of Mull, Glencoe, Nairn, Inverurie and Ballater before heading back to the starting point although travellers can customise the trip to suit themselves.

Road trippers can stop in at each of Crerar Hotels’ four- and five-star hotels and inns en route to stay, experience local cuisine or relax and rejuvenate at the world-class spa facilities.

Alison MacLeod, Marketing Director of Crerar Hotels, said: “Ahead of our busiest season, I am thrilled that we are able to feature Mànran in our brand-new campaign, it is a perfect partnership having their music as the soundtrack to summer road trips across our stunning country.

“Our latest campaign focuses on our much-loved Crerar 450 road trip which has become incredibly popular with travellers looking for something a little different.

"Whether visitors are travelling the full route or just doing a leg of the route this summer, we promise they will stumble upon plenty of hidden gems and some of Scotland’s most spectacular views.

“We believe 2023 is the year of the road trip and with Mànran on our playlist, we’re already looking forward to the nicer weather and holidays.”

Gary Innes, founding member and accordionist with Mànran, said: “We’re always delighted to have our music associated with anything that showcases Scotland and all of the beauty and culture it has to offer.

"Crerar Hotels offer fantastic accommodation in some of the most picturesque areas of our country, including many of the locations where we continue to draw inspiration from when writing our music.”