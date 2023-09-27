Crerar Hotels named AA's 'Hotel Group of the Year'

Crerar Hotels, which has a collection of four- and five-star properties across Scotland, has been awarded the title of ‘Hotel Group of the Year’ at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards celebrating UK-wide hospitality.

Claudia Winkleman, Carolyn Carrington, General Manager Golf View Hotel & Spa, Marc Gardner, General Manager Oban Bay Hotel, Jodie Wilson, Commercial Director Crerar Hotels, Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO Crerar Hotels, Alison MacLeod, Marketing Director Crerar Hotels, Joanna Whysall, General Manager Balmoral Arms, Niall o’Shaughnessy, General Manager Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Nic Ross, Fairtree, Joe Beste, Fairtree and Simon Numphud, Managing Director AA Media

The Scottish hotel group attended the AA Hotel & Hospitality Services’ annual black-tie event in London on Monday, September 25 to receive the highly coveted award in front of colleagues and renowned hoteliers, restaurateurs, and well-known faces in the hospitality industry.

Last year, Iconic Luxury Hotels took home the impressive accolade and this year marks the first time in four years that a Scottish business has received the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This category awards hospitality groups which have a proven track record of striving for the very best levels of accommodation, service and food across a variety of properties.

Additionally, a keen attention to detail and a structured approach to future development, which the judges all saw in Crerar Hotels.

Crerar Hotels, which is spearheaded by CEO Chris Wayne-Wills who joined the company in 2020, has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever, investing significantly in its properties and people with hotels such as Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Glencoe Inn, Golf View Hotel & Spa and Balmoral Arms, all reimagined, repositioned and impressively upgraded.

The hotel group has seven properties in some of Scotland’s most spectacular locations from Ballater to Inveraray, with AA four- and five-star ratings already in place.

Most recently, Crerar Hotels’ self-catering property, Island View House in Glencoe received a five-star rating, making it the only AA-rated self-catering in the area.

Whilst Glencoe Inn and Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa achieved a five-star and four-star rating, respectively, and the newly positioned Balmoral Arms, located a short distance from Balmoral Estate, was awarded five silver-star inn status.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “Whilst Crerar Hotels and the individual hotels and inns have each received high recognition over the years, this award is incredibly special.

“The AA Hospitality Awards is one of the most important dates in the diary for this industry so to be recognised as a hotel group in one of the biggest categories of the year is terrific.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of every team member across the business who bring our positioning and promise of warm, authentic hospitality to life.

“Our aim is to provide excellent service and lasting memories to our guests, so it is wonderful to be recognised for our service.”

He continued: “What makes this award even more special is the fact we follow in the footsteps of some large, national hospitality names that we’re proud to be associated with.

"To stand here as the only Scottish winner is also something we’re also immensely proud of.