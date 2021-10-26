Covid Scotland: Vaccine passports 'decimating' Scottish nightlife industry, according to NTIA survey

New data from the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has revealed that trading levels for nightlife businesses have been ‘decimated’ in the first week of the Scottish Government’s ‘vaccine passport’ scheme.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 7:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 7:20 pm
A survey of NTIA members in Scotland revealed that nightclub trade levels have dropped by almost half (46%).
A survey of NTIA members in Scotland revealed that nightclub trade levels have dropped by almost half (46%), with some reporting declines in excess of 60% compared to previous weeks.

The Vaccine Passports survey was conducted from October 23 to October 25 and completed by a sample of 100 night time economy businesses in Scotland.

Trade in pubs and bars have also dropped by one quarter (24%), according to the survey.

The NTIA claims that the 46% decline in trade for nightclubs would represent lost income of £506,000 per year per venue and a 24% decline in trade for pubs and bars would represent lost income of £180,000 on average if the vaccine scheme continues.

Gavin Stevenson, Vice Chair for NTIA Scotland, said: “It is utterly bewildering that Scottish Government have completely ignored the warnings from sectoral experts as to the dire consequences of this scheme.

"It has taken just one week for our concerns around market distortion, unfair competition, discrimination, and the severe economic impact to be proven true, while the huge reduction in Covid-19 cases that happened well before the scheme came into effect demonstrates that the scheme is simply not necessary to reduce cases.

"We’re calling on Scottish government to scrap this flawed scheme and work with our sector to explore alternatives that are workable and allow businesses to remain viable.”

Scottish GovernmentGavin Stevenson
