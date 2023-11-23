Countdown to Peterhead Christmas lights switch-on

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Blue Toon.

Shops are bedecked in their festive decorations, there’s a nip in the air and winter is almost upon us.

And that can only mean that Peterhead’s Christmas lights are set to be switched on soon, along with a programme of events for all the family, bringing a truly Yuletide feel to the town.

The town’s Light Up Peterhead Committee have been busy throughout the year planning for this year’s switch-on which will take place on Saturday, December 2 in Drummers Corner, with the popular lorry parade also set to wind its way round the town the same day.

The lorry parade is one of the highlights of the Christmas Lights Switch-on event.

The switch-on event runs from 10am to 4pm, with official switch-on itself taking place at 4pm.

There will be a reindeer parade at 12.45pm featuring The Cairngorm Reindeer, and entertainment will be provided throughout the day including Danz Works, Slessor School of Dance and Dancersize with Ann.

Opening the entertainment programme will be Hannah Brown on the bagpipes.

HDMT, Destroyers Basketball Group and Ye’s Hung Ga will give a variety of performances, while vocalists Martha Murray and Clair Curran will also be entertaining on the day.

There will also be owls, a funfair, food and drink vans, a Christmas market, Santa’s Grotto@ Buchan Giving Tree, a fireworks display at the Lido and a traditional music from Banff Castle Pipe Band.

A best dressed shop window competition has ensured that the town centre is looking even more festive this year and if you’d like to enter your shop into the competition, then email [email protected]

This year’s vehicle parade will leave Dales Industrial Estate at 4pm and travel through the town to the South Road.

There are vehicles coming from Carlisle, Edinburgh and Glasgow, but organisers would really like more local entries.

Any local business with a van – plumbers, painters, butchers, bakers, supermarkets – put some lights on and join in the fun! There are prizes for first, second and third and the three best decorated Christmas vehicles.