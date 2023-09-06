Countdown is on to Provenance Festival 2023

With less than one month to go until Provenance Festival 2023, North-east food, drink and hospitality businesses are busy creating memorable events designed to uncover the secrets and stories behind their successes.

Aberdeenshire Highland Beef is taking part in this year's Provenance Festival. (Pic: Damian Shields Photography)

Provenance Festival celebrates North-east food and drink, with businesses and producers opening their doors for one-off events from September 29 to October 8. This year’s festival is led by VisitAberdeenshire in partnership with Opportunity North East and includes new experiences for 2023.

Fetternear-based micro distillery Little Brown Dog Spirits is hosting a foraging adventure for one day only on Thursday, October 5 from 10am. Using the ‘scan yer dram’ QR code on its bottles of Aberdeenshire Foraged Gin, visitors will visit the locations of the grown and foraged ingredients that make up the gin.

Tours by Brodies is offering a unique experience farm and whisky tasting experience, ‘Behind the Bottle’, touring across the North East to locations including Ardmiddle Farm and Knockdhu Distillery, taking visitors behind the scenes to learn more about the whisky-making process.

Aberdeenshire Highland Beef is hosting its first ‘Tasting Aberdeenshire’ Supper Club dinner in the unique setting of its farm buildings at Lochton Farm, Banchory.

Executive Chef, Alan Clarke, of Meldrum House Country Hotel will be preparing the farm’s first Supper Club dinner, using his own menu which he has especially created for this farm event.

Inverurie Whisky Shop is celebrating the region’s contribution to the whisky sector with a special tasting event on Saturday, September 30 from 6pm. Down on the Farm near Fraserburgh is hosting ‘Cow and Coast’ farm tours, where the team will inform attendees about the farm’s cattle, as well as updating visitors on the wildlife that inhabit the coastline.

Other Provenance Festival events include distillery tour and gin tasting at Lost Loch Spirits, masterclasses and discovery tours at City of Aberdeen Distillery, and special curated menus at Cammies and Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish.

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire: “Provenance Festival is a celebration of the ingenuity and creativity of the region’s food and drink businesses and producers. This year’s stellar line-up of events provides visitors with a behind the scenes look and places them in the shoes of the people behind the provenance.”

Peter Cook, Director of Food, Drink and Agriculture at ONE, said: “Provenance Festival offers consumers the opportunity to hear the unique stories behind some of the region’s food and drink products from the passionate people who make them. Over the past two years, the festival created by ONE with the sector has developed the region’s food tourism profile with more than 60 unique experiences. This year’s programme of events promises to build on these foundations and engage an even bigger audience in our dynamic food and drink industry.”

There’s still time for businesses to host events. Contact [email protected] for more information and how to feature