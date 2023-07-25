Councillors pay visit to Sir Arthur Grant Centre

Cllrs Anne Stirling, Hannah Powell, and Provost Judy Whyte met with Council senior managers to inspect the progress of the refurbishment work currently happening at the Sir Arthur Grant Residential and Outdoor Centre near Monymusk.

from left to right: Lucy McDonald Quantity Surveyor for Burns Construction, Robbie Copland site foreman for Burns Construction, Niall Ritchie Outdoor Activity Officer, Provost, Councillor Anne Stirling, Malcolm Grant Outdoor Activity Officer, Councillor Powell, Avril Nicol Head of Service, Scott Warrander Council Architect, Susi McLarty Live Life Outdoors Team leader, Rachel Boal Outdoor Activity Officer.

Once complete the centre will provide modern and comfortable group accommodation for 34 people and be operated by Live Life Aberdeenshire.

The Sir Arthur Grant Centre has been used by generations of school and community groups, from Aberdeenshire and further afield, since 1962 when it closed as a school.

The last refurbishment was 30 years ago and this time an extension will also be added to allow more beds and an indoor general-purpose room for rainy-day activities or training seminars.

Aberdeen firm Burns Construction is the contractor for the build, which is progressing well within schedule, working towards a Spring 2024 opening date.

Outdoor education and leisure activities are a key strand of Aberdeenshire Council’s plan to improve the health and well-being of residents, although the centre will also welcome bookings from further afield.

Groups will be able to stay on a self-catering basis and be free to organise their own activities, but Live Life Outdoors will also be offering all-inclusive activity packages. Plans are well underway for a programme to include hill walking and mountain biking as well as on-site activities such as climbing, bushcraft and teambuilding games.

Customers past and future are encouraged to take part in the consultation which will shape the programming on offer and can do so by completing the survey at engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/embeds/projects/21755/survey-tools/21703

Further information including plans, photos and progress reports, can be found at engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/the-sir-arthur-grant-residential-and-outdoor-activities-centre along with the opportunity to ask questions, submit suggestions and follow the project.

Cllr Stirling, chair of the council’s Communities Committee, said: “Aberdeenshire Council believes strongly in the value of outdoor activity in people’s lives. The ability for schools, community groups and families to spend time enjoying the natural environment, making friends and learning new skills is so important. We hope that this centre will allow many more of our residents, and people from further afield, to find new ways to appreciate the wonderful countryside and outdoor amenities we are so lucky to have in Aberdeenshire”.

Avril Nicol, Head of Live Life Aberdeenshire, said: "As an integral part of Aberdeenshire Council's plan to enhance the health and well-being of our residents, outdoor education and leisure activities are key. The Sir Arthur Grant Centre will contribute significantly to this initiative. We eagerly anticipate its Spring 2024 opening and the positive impact it will have on individuals and groups who seek to connect with nature and develop new skills..

