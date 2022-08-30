Councillors approve £500,000 to improve Aberdeenshire off-street car-parks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £500,000 programme of improvements is to be made to a number of off-street car parks

Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee unanimously supported the works for those facilities most in need of upgrading to be financed from the £130m Infrastructure Fund agreed back in March.

Managing and maintaining 113 public car parks providing a total of 4,088 spaces in 43 different settlements across Aberdeenshire is a major undertaking.

While car park surfaces are not normally subject to the same level of damage caused by heavy vehicle movements and utility works as our roads, they are still subject to environmental degradation through the effects of water damage, frost and even sunlight.

Around £54,000 of revenue funding is allocated to car park maintenance each year and while this allows reactive maintenance to be undertaken it is insufficient to cover the costlier need to replace car park surface layers at the end of their serviceable lives.

Potential schemes will be prioritised on condition with those in the poorest state being given a higher priority, with car parks in Town Centre First locations also being given a higher priority over those of similar condition outwith town centres.

As part of the improvements, the need for future cabling will also be taken into consideration and installation of empty ducts may be required to facilitate the potential installation of EV charging points or pay and display terminals at a later date.

And with average car sizes increasing over the last 20 years, bay sizes are also to be re-assessed as part of the upgrades on a case by case basis, together with requirements for Blue Badge and mobility accessible parking, parent and child bays and motorcycle allocation.