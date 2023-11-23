Councillor highlights new consultation on A90 and A952

Two local roads – the A90 and A952 – are to be the subject of a fresh strategic appraisal which will look at short and medium-term improvement measures.

The initiative is supported by NESTRANS and the Aberdeen City Region Deal and will be led by STANTEC (a private company offering architectural, construction management and environmental services) in partnership with AECOM (a leading international infrastructure consultancy).

The project will begin next month with a series of consultation events and will gather evidence on the transport problems and opportunities in the areas connected by these roads, the impact of these problems on residents and businesses and the potential options for improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All modes of transport are included in the review - walking, wheeling, cycling, bus, rail, private car, and freight. A separate review will focus on the long-term feasibility of a rail link between Aberdeen, Dyce, Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

The project will begin next month with a series of consultation events.

Welcoming these studies, Fraserburgh and District SNP councillor Seamus Logan said: “This is an important series of consultations, allowing a wide range of people to comment on what needs to happen to improve our strategic connectivity to Aberdeen and beyond.

“I pledged before I was elected to Aberdeenshire Council that I would work to secure improvements to the A952 in particular and I’m delighted to see this initiative. Everyone knows about the pressures associated with the Cortes and Toll of Birness junctions and we need to see improvements there, particularly in light of the number of accidents at these locations over the years. Not all improvement measures will cost the earth but will almost certainly save lives.

“There are also sound economic and social reasons why we need improvements to these strategic routes. I would urge local people who live in Fraserburgh and Peterhead and in other local communities who use these roads to get involved in the consultation.