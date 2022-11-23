Councillor calls for new road crossing in Tarves

An local councillor is calling for a new road crossing to be installed in Tarves in a bid to slow passing traffic and keep school pupils safe.

Cllr Ritchie believes a crossing would benefit both children and the elderly.

Mid-Formartine councillor Derek Ritchie is hoping that the local authority can place a new crossing on Duthie Road.

He believes it could help children to cross the busy village street when they head to and from Tarves School.

But Mr Ritchie thinks a crossing could also benefit elderly residents in the village.

He raised the issue at a ward meeting on Tuesday last week after hearing concerns from local residents.

The Conservative councillor said: “When I knocked on doors during the election, it’s something that people spoke about quite a lot. At peak times the road is really busy. A crossing would help youngsters on their way to school and as there’s a chemist here, I hope it would help older people cross at the same time.”

He noted that Duthie Road can be “full of traffic” during school pick up and drop off times.

And Mr Ritchie thinks the crossing could be useful in the future as the village grows in size.

The idea of installing a new crossing on Duthie Road was supported by Tarves residents.

One woman, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s a straight road, people don’t obey the speed limit and as the school roll is growing I can’t understand why there shouldn’t be a crossing here.

“After school, parents park all the way up the street. You can’t see when you are crossing so I think it would be a good idea.”

A second resident, who also wished to remain anonymous, said a crossing would make a “big difference”.

She said: “I know it’s busy down here at the school and it’s dangerous. It’s easy for kids just to come out and run across the road and I think because it’s a straight road as well, folk forget to slow down. We do need a crossing here.”

At Tuesday’s meeting Mr Ritchie was told that Aberdeenshire Council would carry out a speed survey in the area early next year.