Council was offered Muckle Kirk but didn’t take it on

Last week it was revealed the former kirk, which dates back to 1804, was put up for sale by the Church of Scotland as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

The Maiden Street building sits across the street from the council’s own Buchan House base, and had been the venue for many weddings and christenings over the years.

Following discussions with the Church of Scotland, the local authority said it “felt it right to test the market” as there were so few empty properties for sale in the town.

But as the kirk is an A-listed building, council planners will provide guidance to potential purchasers “where appropriate”.

Town councillor Stephen Smith remains optimistic the site can be brought back to life.

He said: “It’s an iconic building and part of Peterhead’s heritage so I hope a buyer can be found soon to bring the building back into use.”

The council also revealed its focusing on the venues currently under its control and is concentrating on developing the Peterhead Cultural Quarter instead.

It received a £20 million funding boost through the Levelling Up Cultural Tides North Sea Connections Project earlier this year.

The cash will be used to restore and revitalise the town’s Arbuthnot House as well as the Arbuthnot Museum and Library.

Arbuthnot House will be transformed into a new museum, library and “cultural hub”.

Meanwhile the existing Arbuthnot Museum and Library on St Peter Street will be converted into a venue with space for live entertainment.

Dance and music studios will be created on the upper floors of the building.

The spokesman confirmed public engagement on both projects is due to start in early January while stakeholder engagement will begin later this month.