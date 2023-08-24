Council raises a glass to Harbour Trust

A fundraising event in Peterhead will be allowed to serve booze following approval from councillors.

The Buchanhaven Harbour Trust applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking an occasional licence for its Afternoon Tea at the Boat Shed on September 23.

The charity unveiled its plans to serve alcohol including cocktails from 11.30am to 5pm on the day.

​They will be enjoying a cocktail at the boat shed for their afternoon tea following approval of a licence by Aberdeenshire Council.

Around 50 people are expected to be heading along to the event but children will not be allowed.

Trust members said that most of the people going to the event are members of the charity and the number of cocktails served will be limited per person.

The application went before the Aberdeenshire Licensing Board recently.

Three objections to the licence had been received but as they were submitted late, Board members agreed to dismiss them.

Applicant Jill Donaldson couldn’t attend the meeting but sent a letter instead to reassure Board members that the event would be safely monitored.

Her letter stated: “There seems to be a misunderstanding.

“We are not selling unlimited alcohol to random people who come to the Boat Shed.

“It’s a charity event, it’s ticketed and included in the price there is a cocktail with afternoon tea.”

She also stressed that only those aged over 18 years will be in attendance.