Motorists have been warned that fuel prices will soon rise to £2 a litre.

The average cost of a litre of petrol reached a record 178.5p on Monday, up from 177.9p on Sunday, meaning that filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol has surpassed £98 for the first time ever.

Diesel prices rose from 182.7p per litre to 185.0p per litre over the same period, with a 55-litre tank costing over £100.

Fuel prices are displayed at a Shell garage

Government figures show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was a record 175.6p, up 6.6p from 169.0p seven days earlier.

Average diesel prices increased by 3.7p per litre over the same period, reaching 185.3p.

That was the largest weekly increase for both fuels since March.

The RAC called for “radical government intervention” as figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed petrol prices soared by nearly 6p per litre over the weekend.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “The cost of filling a 55-litre family car with petrol has now topped £98 for the first time in history as a result of a litre hitting a new all-time high of 178.5p on Monday. Diesel also rose to yet another record by reaching 185.2p which takes the cost of a tank to £101.86.

“With analysts predicting that oil will average $135 a barrel for the rest of this year drivers need to brace themselves for average fuel prices rocketing to £2 a litre which would mean a fill-up would rise to an unbelievable £110.

“The oil price is rising due to increased demand for fuel across the world as China eases its Covid restrictions and America and Europe go into the peak summer driving season. All this combined with a weaker pound at $1.2 means wholesale fuel costs more for retailers to buy. The wholesale price of diesel is fast approaching 160p a litre which, when you add 7p retailer margin and 20% VAT, would take the pump price over the £2 mark.