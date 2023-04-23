Coronation of King Charles III: Scottish composer says music will reflect King's 'quite romantic' personality

​A new composition for the King's coronation focuses on the monarch's "quite romantic" personality, its composer has said.

Patrick Doyle was commissioned for the King Charles III Coronation March, which is among 12 new compositions for the ceremony that will see Charles and the Queen Consort crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The 70-year-old, known for creating the music to films such as Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, Thor and Murder On The Orient Express, said he was "very inspired" by meeting the former Prince of Wales during the past few decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I was absolutely thrilled to be asked to propose a coronation march.

Patrick Doyle. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

"The piece was written to commemorate his life, and having met him, having a strong personal, professional friendship with the King over the past 30 years, I subconsciously, unconsciously, build on aspects of his character, which hopefully he will hear reflected in the piece."

The Scottish composer, nominated twice for Oscars for the films Sense And Sensibility and Hamlet, said the overture march tells the story of Charles as "quite a romantic person" and added it was a "very reflective" piece.

He also said: "There's a strong Celtic connection with his connection with myself and Scotland and it has heraldic moments there, it has moments full of pageantry and it has fun and joy."

Doyle added: "So all these various images that I've seen, and have conversations with them, have all emerged in this piece.

"He loves the arts, he loves music and he likes a good melody and hopefully this piece will be memorable and we'll capture some of the aspects of who he is."

He said the King had continued to be a "great supporter" of his music and "likes" his "style of writing" along with "loving" Scotland.

Doyle, who will attend the coronation in Westminster Abbey, first met the-then Prince of Wales in Riverside Studios in London, where Sir Kenneth Branagh had directed the 1980s production of William Shakespeare play Twelfth Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this meeting, Charles watched the 1989 Shakespeare film Henry V, which featured the composer's score and saw him once again provide music for long-time collaborator Sir Kenneth's production.

Doyle said: "[The King] was so moved by the score for the film and the film itself ... he wrote a lovely letter, and [said] how moved he was by it, and shortly after that he commissioned me to propose a piece for the Queen Mother's 90th birthday."

Their friendship has continued and most recently the King told the composer he was "looking very distinguished" as they met for an event at Dumfries House.

However, Doyle said it was "hard to believe" he was joining an "incredible lineage" of composers that includes Sir Edward Elgar, George Frideric Handel and Henry Purcell.