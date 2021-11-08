President Obama was crowded by people keen to take photos of him in the exclusive blue zone of COP26 in Glasgow at the SEC centre on Monday at around 11.30.

He was seen waving and making peace signs to the crowds.

Former US president Barack Obama was coming down stairs on his way to a meeting on island nations during which he said islands are the “canaries in the coalmine” of climate change and are sending a message on the need for urgent action.

Barack Obama spotted heading into meetings at COP26 (Photo: Craig Sinclair).

The former president is also in Glasgow to give remarks at a presidency event at 2pm.

A spokesperson for Obama said the former president is expected to lay out the important progress made in the five years since the Paris Agreement took effect, highlight leadership of young people around the world and urge more robust action in the future to tackle the climate crisis during his remarks at COP26.

Tweeting about COP, Obama said: “Five years ago, the Paris Agreement went into effect.

"Paris provided an important framework in the fight against climate change, but it wasn’t enough.

"That’s why I’ll be speaking in Glasgow on Monday about the road ahead and what young people in particular can do to help.”

In 2015, more than 190 countries signed the Paris Agreement to limit the increase in global temperatures to well below two degrees above pre-industrial levels.

Speaking as the talks enter their second week, Mr Obama, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night, said larger nations should shoulder more of the burden of fixing the climate crisis – as a theme of the talks on Monday is support for poorer countries to cope with the problem.

He said: “In many ways, islands are the canary in the coalmine in this situation.

“They are sending a message now that if we don’t act then it’s going to be too late.”

He added: “All of us have a part to play, all of us have work to do and all of us have sacrifices to make.

“Those of us who live in big, wealthy nations, those of us who helped to precipitate the problem, we have an added burden to make sure that we are working with and helping and assisting those who are less responsible and less able, but are more vulnerable to this oncoming crisis.”

A veteran of the failed UN climate summit in Copenhagen and the successful meeting in Paris which secured the world’s first comprehensive climate treaty, Mr Obama was speaking at an event by Cop26 organisers the UNFCCC on island resilience.

Calling for more action and for countries to stick to the pledges they have made in Glasgow and previously, he said: “It’s important for us to recognise as was true five years ago we have not done enough.”

The Hawaiian native said he is an “island kid” and ended his speech quoting a Hawaiian saying which he said roughly translates as “unite to move forward”.

