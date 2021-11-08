Activists occupying a former homeless centre in Tradeston claim they were ‘attacked’ by the Metropolitan Police and Welsh Heddlu in the early hours of Monday.

At 3.00am, ‘a loud banging’ was heard coming from the building at the front of the Hamish Allen Centre renamed ‘Baile Hoose’ in Glasgow.

The site is currently being occupied by environment activists offering sleeping space and donated food to climate justice campaigners who have been unable to find proper accommodation for COP26.

In a press release, the activists wrote: “The gate crew sent two people to check on the loud noise that was coming from the building and it was quickly apparent that we were under attack.

"There were up to 20 police officers in the building, stood at the windows on all the floors looking down upon the Yard part of the Baile hoose complex.”

Activists went on to say that the ‘attack’ was made by the Metropolitan Police and the Welsh Heddlu who used a battering ram in an attempt to breakdown one of the reinforced doors into the yard.

Their spokesperson said: “Many of the occupants congregated in the yard, whilst others remained in their room too traumatised to respond.”

They added: “This is not an unique experience for environmental activists, travelllers and squatters.

"We constantly face this level of police brutality where the policy is to act first and ask questions later.

“Baile Hoose has provided a safe home and meals for hundreds of activists this summit and will continue to do so.”

It is understood both police units left the scene when Police Scotland attended.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3am on Monday, 8 November, officers attended at a property on Centre Street, Glasgow, following concerns for the safety and security of those using the building.

“Officers will continue to engage with those currently in the property.”

The COP26 Coalition is supporting Baile Hoose’s mission.

The spokesperson for Baile Hoose told The Scotsman that they do not intend to continue the occupation after the end of the climate change summit, adding “It’s not an ongoing inhabited squat”.

They continued: “The intention is we’ll clear out and re-secure the sight for the council”.

