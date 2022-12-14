Contract wins spark team growth at flourishing subsea specialist

Leading subsea controls specialist J+S Subsea Limited has marked its second anniversary by announcing another round of significant contract wins.

Phil Reid (left) and Iain Rodger.

The Kintore-based company’s busy 2022 has seen the award of work worth £2.5 million in the second half of the year, thanks to a healthy mix of frame agreements and ad hoc work. The news comes as the company marks two years since a management buyout of the subsea controls engineering division of SEA (part of Cohort plc) created J+S Subsea Limited.

Recent team growth has seen headcount swell to 27, including the appointment of R&D Engineer Paul McMillan who will develop a new range of subsea products. Additionally, Iain Rodger has joined in the newly created role of Operations Manager.

With a background in the Royal Air Force and the aviation defense sector, Iain has gained extensive experience in UK and overseas positions. At J+S Subsea Limited, his primary objective will be to take charge of operations and improve processes whilst growing the team to expand resource and capability in line with the company’s ambitions and evolving client needs.

Internally, Lucinda Craig has stepped up to the role of Business Development Director. She will lead the charge on growing J+S Subsea Limited’s customer base and presenting their ever-expanding renewable and subsea control systems portfolio. As well as tapping into emerging markets, in-demand core services include the design of electrical distribution units and jumpers to reinstate power on assets, and the design of bespoke subsea electrical and hydraulic distribution assemblies.

There was further cause for celebration recently when the company won the Operational Support Company of the Year in the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards.

J+S Subsea Limited Managing Director Phil Reid said: “Having the right team in place is central to ensuring we are correctly positioned for growth. Recent appointments and promotions allow us to achieve that and put us on the best possible footing to embrace future challenges and opportunities.”

