Consultation into closures of Easterfield and Fisherford schools launched

Fisherford School was mothballed in 2021.

The decision to begin the consultation was made at last Thursday’s Education and Children’s Services Committee.

Easterfield School was mothballed in 2021 and since then, two families have expressed an interest in sending their children to the school.

The consultation on both closures will run from February 5 to March 29.

There will be a public meeting on March 5 at 6pm at Turriff Primary School for the Easterfield School closure and on March 6 at 6pm at the same venue for the Fisherford School closure.

The Schools (Consultation) (Scotland) Act 2010 requires councils undertake a formal consultation process whenever changes are proposed to the school estate, including the proposed closure of a school.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair Cllr David Keating said: “Considering the closure of any school is not a decision that anyone takes lightly.

“I am grateful to the officers who have spent considerable time thinking through all the factors when completing the options appraisal and setting out the proposal for closure.

“The key priority must be what is best for our children’s education, not just now, but in the future too. This consultation exercise will help determine this.”

Committee vice chair Cllr Anne Simpson added: “I very much hope everyone in the community has their say by taking part in the consultation process.

“We really want everyone to be involved so we can make a decision about school provision which helps best meet the community’s needs.”