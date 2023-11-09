Connie's fair chuffed with two-day event
Speaking after the event, held at the town’s Waterside Hotel, Connie said she had been ‘bowled over’ with the support and kindness of the folk of Peterhead.
"It was a fantastic weekend, so so busy and I had excellent feedback about how good the fair was and I think and appreciate everyone who went along and all the traders who supported me.
"It was good to see so many old friends and have a catch-up and Rhiannon Jewellery is now 23 years old and I still get wonderful trade at the fairs I attend.
"I’m also very grateful for the attendance of my faithful stallholders, old and new, and I have already booked next year’s date. A huge thanks to Britannia Waterside Hotel for going above and beyond and to my helper Marie Cross.”