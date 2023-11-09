All Sections
Connie's fair chuffed with two-day event

Connie Chiappino’s annual two-day Christmas Fair was described as a huge success.
By Morag Kuc
Published 9th Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT

Speaking after the event, held at the town’s Waterside Hotel, Connie said she had been ‘bowled over’ with the support and kindness of the folk of Peterhead.

"It was a fantastic weekend, so so busy and I had excellent feedback about how good the fair was and I think and appreciate everyone who went along and all the traders who supported me.

"It was good to see so many old friends and have a catch-up and Rhiannon Jewellery is now 23 years old and I still get wonderful trade at the fairs I attend.

Connie was delighted with the two-day event.

"I’m also very grateful for the attendance of my faithful stallholders, old and new, and I have already booked next year’s date. A huge thanks to Britannia Waterside Hotel for going above and beyond and to my helper Marie Cross.”

