Concerns north-east households could miss out on substantial cash to heat homes

Douglas Lumsden MSP has raised concerns that freezing Scots across the north-east could miss out on substantial cash to heat their homes due to a change in policy which makes cold weather payments different from the rest of the UK.

By Morag Kuc
50 minutes ago

Social Security Scotland, an agency of the Scottish Government, has launched its Winter Heating Payment which has replaced the Cold Weather Payment from the Department for Work and Pensions.

This is the first year it has been rolled out but instead of regular payments which the DWP offers, the SNP Government has decided to only offer a one-off cash sum of £50 that is paid automatically every February.

For this winter, once the temperature drops to below freezing, those most-at-need will be unable to receive any additional money until next year, when the cold weather starts to subside.

Mr Lumsden said: “This change from the SNP Government will see north-east residents being left in the cold.

“The SNP want to shout about the cost of living crisis and when they actually do something about it for a change, they leave Scots in a worse situation than before.

“This is typical of the Scottish Government over promising and under delivering and it’s the most vulnerable and elderly residents in the north-east who could potentially suffer as a result.

“Households deserve answers as to why ministers decided to differentiate from Westminster to the detriment of families across the region.”

