Concerns as proposed council tax increases of up to 22.5% would impact around 52,000 households across Aberdeenshire

A north-east MSP has slammed the SNP government for proposing council tax increases of up 22.5% which would impact around 52,000 households in Aberdeenshire.

Liam Kerr’s criticism comes after the SNP government opened a consultation proposing council tax rises of between 7.5% and 22.5% for those living in properties in Bands E to H.

Research by the Scottish Conservatives has shown that 22,643 households in Band E across Aberdeen would pay £137 more.

More than 17,500 Band F properties would be impacted in Aberdeenshire resulting in a £283 increase. In Band G, more than 11,000 households would be affected by a £477 rise while 631 properties in Band H would be hit with a £768 rise per year.

​Liam Kerr says the rises will ‘terrify’ Aberdeenshire residents.

Mr Kerr said the hikes will “terrify” residents across Aberdeenshire who are already grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

The Scottish Conservative north-east MSP said: “These bombshell council tax rises being proposed by the SNP Government will terrify Aberdeenshire residents.

"Many of them are already grappling with the cost-of-living crisis, so increases of this scale would be a hammer blow to their personal and household finances.

“People across Aberdeenshire should not be bearing the brunt of the SNP failing to give the council the resources they have needed year after year.

"Typically, SNP-Green ministers are once again passing the buck to council such as Aberdeenshire to make impossible decisions.

"On this occasion, it looks as though residents are set to pay the price with a huge hike in their council tax bills.

"I know how worried people across the north-east are by these proposals and I’d urge everyone to make SNP-Green ministers aware of their concerns through their consultation.”

Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur said: “The changes would only affect around a quarter of properties and even after they are taken into account, average council tax in Scotland would still be less than anywhere else in the UK.