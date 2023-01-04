Concerns after new figures show some north-east minor injury units aren’t being used compared to others

Concerns have been raised after it emerged some local minor injuries units in Aberdeenshire aren’t being used compared to others.

Scottish Conservative research has highlighted just three local hospitals have been dealing with the majority of routine primary care across the region since Covid - Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly.

New figures from NHS Grampian show 5685 appointments were carried out at Peterhead Community Hospital, 5311 at Fraserburgh Hospital and 3350 at the Jubilee Hospital in Huntly this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast, Chalmers Hospital in Banff has been visited 969 times while only 32 appointments have been booked at Turriff.

Peterhead is one of three hospitals which have been dealing with the majority of routine primary care.

Aboyne and Kincardine haven’t taken any appointments in the last two years despite taking 240 and 144 in 2020.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid recently held a public meeting in Turriff amid concerns about MIU provision in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Over the last few years, even before Covid, residents in Banff and Turriff have found themselves facing a continual reduction in medical cover and uncertainty about the future of both MIUs.

“Residents regularly tell me of their anguish at being on the phone for excessive periods, sometimes with no response at all, only to be eventually told to go to Huntly, Fraserburgh and Peterhead to be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With ambulances queuing due to long waiting times at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, it’s more important than ever that we make use of all of our local MIUs. I have always campaigned to protect local health facilities in Banff and Buchan, and I do not want to see any downgrading in Turriff, Banff or anywhere else.

“Since the public meeting I held in August, I’m grateful for the increased engagement with Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

“I’m glad there has been a gradual, although still reduced, minor injury service returning to Turriff, and look forward to this being expanded further as staffing and training allow.