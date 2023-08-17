Concern as more than 800 teachers across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray on temporary contracts

A north east MSP has warned “teachers are being pushed to breaking point” after new figures revealed more than 800 across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray are on temporary contracts.

Responses to Freedom of Information requests by the Scottish Conservatives show 832 north-east teachers were employed on temporary contracts as of June 1, 2023.

In Aberdeenshire, 489 teachers are on temporary employment. Almost 300 of those are teachers in primary schools. In Aberdeen, 209 are stuck on temporary contracts while in Moray, a further 134 are employed temporarily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes against the backdrop of delayed education reforms, plummeting teacher morale and escalating classroom violence.

​In Aberdeenshire, 489 teachers are on temporary employment

Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary and north-east MSP Liam Kerr has slammed the statistics, saying it adds to the “intolerable strain” teachers are already being put under.

He added that the Scottish Conservatives’ New Deal for Teachers would “put an end to this culture of temporary contracts and give school staff more security.

He said: “It’s deeply concerning that there are more than 800 qualified teachers stuck on short term, temporary contracts across the north-east and the problem is getting worse. Classroom violence has spiralled out of control and we have seen an alarming number of stress-related absences among school staff on the SNP Government’s watch.

“Teachers being on temporary contracts just adds to the intolerable strain they are already operating under, as it fuels job insecurity, while denying pupils stability and continuity. Many can’t even find a job and are often forced to leave the profession which is a huge waste of talent.

“Our teachers in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray have been pushed to breaking point under the Scottish Government as they are continually overstretched and under-resourced. The Scottish Conservatives’ New Deal for Teachers will put an end to this culture of temporary contracts and give school staff more security.