Community rallies round to raise over £30,000 for Grangemouth tot with rare brain tumour

In a matter of days little Grangemouth girl Arya Tripney has gone from being the bubbly pride and joy of parents Lisa and Jordan, to a hospital patient who could only

have a matter of months left to live.

Arya’s gran Michaela Tripney said: “She was taken to A&E last Saturday night – she wasn’t great. They send her home with some Calpol, thinking it was something

Arya with dad Jordan at home in Grangemouth after she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

viral. On Monday she was taken to the Bo’ness Road GP.

"They sent her to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and then she was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow. At first they thought it was a virus.”

Lisa, 38, and Jordan, 33, were then hit by a sledgehammer blow when Arya was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a very rare brain tumour, which

occurs in an area of the brain stem called the pons, which controls many of the body's most vital functions such as breathing, blood pressure, and heart rate.

The brave little toddler has only been given months to live and the tragic circumstances have led to people raising almost £32,000 in just a matter of days to help the

family during this heartbreaking time, when they are looking into second opinions and reaching out to surgeons in the USA and elsewhere for a medical miracle.

"The future is very uncertain for Arya,” said Michaela. “We could be looking at six months because it’s a very aggressive tumour. We are currently putting word out to

the neurological community and Great Ormond Street Hospital to see if anyone can help her."

While the family are still hoping some form of treatment can be found, Michaela said they are now looking to “make memories” with Arya for whatever time remains.

The massive display of monetary and emotional support has brightened up some very dark days for the family.

Michaela said: “It feels like we’re getting a big hug – a big cuddle – from the whole community. We’re just so grateful for all the support. Especially from the GP staff

and staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.

"It’s been overwhelming. I do charity work and I know there are people who have donated five pounds to help Arya when they themselves are relying on help and

support from food banks.”

One of the myriad of fund raising endeavours for the Arya and her family has been organised by Wendy Breen, from Grangemouth, and Lara Gray, from Redding, two of Michaela’s friends.

The pals have organised a cabaret disco night in the Plough Hotel on March 1 complete with prize raffles. The event sold out of tickets in a matter of hours.

Wendy said: “Michaela does a lot of work for charity through the Bowhouse Community Association and we just felt for her when we heard about Arya.”

The Cammy Shanks Foundation has also pledged to donate 50 per cent of the funds earned from its recent Burns Night event to the cause.

The Go Fund Me page for Arya, which was started by her auntie Natalie Crawford has seen tons of donations – including one anonymous single contribution of £1880 – and prayers for the family.

One person stated: “Hoping there is something that can be done for this wee angel”.

Another said: “No family, especially one as special as yours Jordan and Lisa, should hear the worst news a parent could hear. Sending you all our love and prayers for a miracle for your precious Arya”.