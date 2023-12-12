Community climate and nature action celebrated across Aberdeenshire

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has recognised four groups from the Aberdeenshire Council area for their work to improve their communities for climate, nature and people.

Four groups recognised for commitment to improving places and people’s health and wellbeing.

Meldrum Amenities Improvement Group scooped the Gardening in a Changing Climate Award while, Kincardine O’Neil Community Association received a Certificate of Distinction, presented to groups displaying continuous improvements over a four-year period as part of the It’s Your Neighbourhood initiative.

EAGerBunch – Ellon Academy Gardeners and Ury Riverside Park SCIO - were both recognised with Certificates of Recognition in the NatureScot It’s Your Neighbourhood Pollinator Friendly Award.

The 2023 Beautiful Scotland and It’s Your Neighbourhood annual seminar and celebration event took place virtually on Tuesday, December 5 where the passion, commitment, and positive action taken by 208 groups from 27 local authority areas across Scotland to improve their communities for people, climate and nature were recognised.

Juliette Camburn, Senior Community Initiatives Officer with Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Our annual celebration of the inspiring efforts of people across Scotland who work tirelessly to improve their own neighbourhoods and communities is always such a happy event.

“Each and every It’s Your Neighbourhood entrant recognised today has made a lasting contribution, however small or large to combat climate change, restore nature and biodiversity, tackle litter and improve the places they care for.

“I’d like to congratulate and thank all entrants, alongside the 27 volunteers we work with, for all they do to make their community a cleaner, greener and more sustainable place.”

It’s Your Neighbourhood is Keep Scotland Beautiful’s community environmental improvement initiative which is managed in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

It runs alongside Beautiful Scotland but is non-competitive and is based on the three pillars of community participation, environmental responsibility and gardening achievement.

Jim Jeffrey, Pollinator Strategy Manager with NatureScot commented: “Community groups and gardeners are in the front line helping our hard-pressed pollinators.

"The high standard of entries in this year’s It’s Your Neighbourhood Pollinator Friendly Award is evidence of a range of impressive projects helping our vital pollinating insects.

"Viewed individually they are fantastic, and viewed as a whole they contribute to the creation of expanding green corridors in our communities.

"It is increasingly clear that making space for nature in our gardens, allotments, greenspaces and communities is good news for people and pollinators.”

A full list of entrants and their achievements can be found at: www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/IYN