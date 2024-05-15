Communities urged to be vigilant to tanker pollution risk

The impact of unexplained variations in the incoming waste water at Kemnay’s Waste Water Treatment Works. With a healthy treatment process, the final settlement tank shown would be expected to have clear water at its surface.

Scottish Water is appealing to communities to be alert to any potential unauthorised use of the public sewer network for large-scale waste disposal.

The publicly-owned water company has experienced unexplained influxes of chemicals on several occasions, particularly at the Waste Water Treatment Works that serve Kemnay, Oldmeldrum and Daviot.

As a result, local operational teams have been faced with a race against time to stabilise and restore the treatment process which plays an essential role in protecting the local environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A specialist Scottish Water team is engaging with large commercial customers in the area to make sure there are no problems with the waste they are licensed to discharge to the sewer. The pattern and nature of the problem suggests the possibility of waste being dumped in significant quantities by tanker which could originate from a much wider area.

Scottish Water’s regional Waste Water Operations Manager Craig Low said: “Each of our Waste Water Treatment Works across Scotland is designed to meet the needs of homes and businesses within its area, while protecting the local environment.

“The population of ‘good bacteria’ which plays a crucial role in cleaning the water thrives in stable conditions. Any sudden and significant change in the strength and composition of waste water has potential to disrupt the treatment process and harm the natural environment that it works to protect.

“Following several events which our teams have had to respond to in Kemnay, Oldmeldrum and Daviot, we are investigating all potential causes. We are seeking the help of local communities in being alert to any unusual activity by tankers in the area which could be linked to the problems we’ve been experiencing.