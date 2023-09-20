‘Come when you’re called’ - ‘flu and COVID-19 vaccination in Grampian

The autumn vaccination programme for 2023 is in full swing across Grampian and the message this year is ‘come when you’re called’.

Pauline Merchant, Clinical Lead Nurse for the vaccination programme, said: “The recent discovery of a new COVID-19 variant – BA.2.86 - highlights the risk this virus still poses.

"‘Flu meanwhile continues to be a very serious illness and I want to encourage everyone eligible for immunisation to take up the offer when invited.”

With confirmation of the new COVID-19 variant, health boards have been advised to take a precautionary approach and bring forward priority groups, where possible.

Vaccination teams are working flexibly to support earlier immunisation; there will be variation in how this will be applied across Aberdeen City, Moray, and Aberdeenshire. Everyone eligible for vaccination will have been invited to get their jabs by early December.

Jo Hall, Vaccination Programme Manager, said: “I know everyone eligible for vaccination is keen to know when they will get their jabs. Appointment letters for those aged 75+ should arrive through letterboxes in the coming fortnight.

"If appointments aren’t convenient, they may be rescheduled by using the booking website or by calling the national appointment line. Details on how to do this are included in appointment letters. I would ask people not to call into vaccination centres; they won’t be able to arrange appointments and need to focus on delivering immunisation.”

Alongside a vaccination programme for adults, children aged 2-5, and primary and secondary school pupils are being offered ‘flu vaccination.

Dr Clare-Louise Walker, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: “All consent forms for vaccination at school are now out, so I’d encourage parents or carers to get those forms completed and returned to their school as quickly as possible. Invitations have also been sent to the parents of those aged 2-5 years.