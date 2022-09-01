Colleagues fundraise £4,500 for ARI and We Too! after workmate beats cancer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The OEG team with Kirsty

Ryan Duguid, Oliver Moore, Craig Smith, Pawel Pasko and Rebecca Laing, who work at Kintore-based OEG Offshore (OEG) alongside Kirsty Mortimer, were inspired to take part in the Beach Ballistic event at Balmedie Country Park earlier this month in recognition of her successful battle against the disease.

The group raised £2,250 through sponsorships for taking part in the challenge, which had been rescheduled due to the pandemic. Bosses at the firm matched this taking the total to £4,500.

Kirsty, a financial analyst for OEG, cheered her supportive team mates on from the side lines as they navigated the gruelling activity weekend.

This included Pawel, taking part in both the 16km race on the Saturday, before running alongside his colleagues and winning the 8k obstacle course on Sunday.

All participants and spectators then joined a company BBQ arranged for all staff and their families.

The 27-year-old first noticed an unusual lump following her covid vaccine last summer and went on to receive chemotherapy and radiotherapy at ARI, as well as a lumpectomy to prevent the cancer from spreading any further.

Kirsty said: “It was a huge shock when I was first diagnosed with cancer last year. After visiting the doctor, they thought that, due to my age, it was most likely a cyst. However, further tests showed that it was breast cancer, which had already spread to my lymph nodes.

“There was no family history of the disease, and I felt otherwise, well. Thankfully, it was caught early and my treatment was successful. It was an emotional day when I rang the bell to celebrate being cancer free.

"Now with on going treatment hopefully stopping it from coming back, I’m looking forward to returning to the office after two and a half years working from home.”

Clive Hoskisson, UK Managing Director at OEG said: “Kirsty is an amazing young woman who is a very popular and valued member of our team. Everyone is over the moon that her treatment has been successful, and fundraising seemed an appropriate way for us to mark her achievement and support others going through the same journey.”

In addition, We Too! has also received part of the total raised, after a member of staff had nominated the charity in 2020. The local charity is a parent-driven organisation which aims to empower families of children with predominately hidden disabilities.

Phionna McInnes, chief executive of We Too! said: “I am absolutely blown away with the amount of money Kirsty and OEG has raised.

"As a small charity, this is fantastic and will go straight to our front line, where resources are needed.”