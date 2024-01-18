Cold war activities at RAF Buchan feature in new book

The Cold War anti-submarine warfare activities of RAF Buchan are featured in a new book by Scottish historian David Mackay.

More than 40,000 Americans were stationed in Scotland during this period and ‘Bubbleheads, SEALs and Wizards: America’s Scottish Bastion in the Cold War’ contains more than 150 first-hand accounts of their service.

This is the first comprehensive coverage of the United States’ military presence in Scotland during the Cold War and highlights RAF Buchan’s vital role in combatting the regular intrusions by Soviet aircraft and submarines.

The new book provides a detailed examination of all the American bases in Scotland, covering their operations and personnel.

​RAF Buchan at Boddam will feature in the new book.

The American military presence in Scotland during the Cold War was greater than in either of the World Wars, bringing with it the largest peace-time number of foreign military personnel in Scotland’s history.

This military power was delivered by individuals – the forgotten heroes. They worked to high standards of professionalism and most had no true concept of the danger they faced from the Soviet threat.

The author, a former Cold War Special Forces Officer, brings his personal expertise into play, examining this intriguing story by reaching out to more than 100 veterans and expert witnesses.

Their contributions cover the nitty-gritty end of history, not high-end diplomacy.

Scotland was an active centre of US strategic operations and the vital importance of its geographic position is clearly demonstrated as each location is examined, and its benefits listed. There were six significant bases, the most important being America’s only nuclear-armed submarine squadron in the Holy Loch.

The author has interviewed senior intelligence officers and their input is revealing. These were exciting times for the young Americans who crossed the ocean to serve their country and this is their Cold War story.