Co-op Local Community Fund raises over £101,400 for RNLI in Scotland

The RNLI was selected to be one of the chosen charities supported at 27 Co-op stores across Scotland . The incredible sum was raised by Co-op customers between November 2021 and October 2022.

Paul McKeown, Fundraising and Partnerships Lead, said: ‘We’re extremely grateful for the incredibly generous donations made to support our RNLI lifeboat stations and lifeguarded beaches across the country over the last 12 months. We’re also thrilled to announce that 19 stations in Scotland have been chosen by Co-op stores to be supported over the next 12 months until October 2023.”