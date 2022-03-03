David Goodwillie: Clyde FC women's team quit club over decision to take striker back on loan from Raith Rovers

Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court, had played for Clyde for five years before signing for Raith last month.

His transfer to the Championship side provoked a huge backlash amongst fans, with crime writer Val McDermid withdrawing her sponsorship and the women’s team agreeing to go it alone as the McDermid Ladies.

David Goodwillie has returned to Clyde. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire

Within days, the board backed down, conceding the signing had been a mistake and pledging Goodwillie would never wear the Raith shirt. But last week it emerged the player, who is still on Raith’s books, would go back to Clyde on loan.

Now the general manager of the Clyde women’s team, David McGoldrick, has resigned and the players are set to follow the McDermid Ladies’ example.

In a post on its Facebook page, the team confirmed: “All of the players in the ladies team have discussed the situation with the general manager/secretary and they are ALL in agreement that we no longer wish to play for Clyde FC. This will start with immediate effect.

“As a group of female footballers all we wish to do is play the sport that we love, but due to the current circumstances we are unable to do this.”

Since breaking away from Raith, the McDermid Ladies have chosen a new badge and found new sponsors for both the home and away strips.

It is understood Mr McGoldrick and the players were meeting on Wednesday night to try to chart a way forward. The team has already been in contact with the McDermid Ladies looking for advice.

“We are happy to offer our support and share our experiences,” said McDermid Ladies head coach Neil Sinclair.

“We don’t condone violence against women, so it is good to see other teams sharing those morals and perspective.”

McDermid added: “I wish the Clyde Ladies the very best of luck.

"I think the world has changed in the last five years. The societal acceptance of violence against women has shifted quite considerably. And what would have been a very difficult thing for them to do before has become something that is more possible now.

“With all social movements you need someone to kick the door open and the McDermid Ladies have kicked the door open and the sky didn’t fall in.