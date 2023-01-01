A man has died and another has been injured following an avalanche on the north face of Ben Nevis.

A view of the north ridge of Ben Nevis

Police Scotland said they were made aware of the avalanche at around 3.35pm on Friday.

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and a helicopter were dispatched to help two male climbers who were in the area at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 40-year-old was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William for treatment. Next of kin have been informed.

The mountain rescue team posted an update on the incident on its Facebook page, saying the men were found at number two gully on the north face of the mountain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Sadly one had sustained fatal injuries and the other was seriously injured after a slide of 600 metres (approximately).

“With the weather creating some challenging conditions the helicopter was limited to the assistance it could offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This meant that we had an extended extrication of the casualties and 8 hours after the initial call we delivered the casualty to the Belford Hospital for further assessment and treatment.