Classic FM celebrates 30th birthday with a special concert in Braemar

Classic FM recorded a special 30th Birthday Concert at St Margaret’s Braemar

The hour-long performance, attended by HRH The Duke of Rothesay and other special guests, will be broadcast on Classic FM tonight (Monday) at 8pm.

Commenting, St Margaret’s Venue Manager Lyndsey Boden said: “St Margaret’s played host to some truly sensational music as Classic FM recorded their 30th Birthday Concert from Braemar.

“The hour-long programme was packed with traditional Scottish airs, Maxwell Davies and Mendelssohn. We were even lucky enough to get a world-premiere of new works by virtuoso duo the Ayuob Sisters.

“The Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Caritas Choir and all the soloists taking part even had the audience singing, with ‘Caledonia’ and ‘Auld Lang Syne’ bringing the night to a close.

“The concert rounded off an exciting weekend for the village, following the Braemar Gathering and Stage 1 of the Tour of Britain — and it was a great honour to welcome HRH The Duke of Rothesay to St Margaret’s.

“For those who couldn’t be there, this wonderful celebration in music will be broadcast on Classic FM tonight (Monday) from 8pm. Be sure to tune in!”

Further information about Classic FM’s 30th birthday concerts can be found by visiting www.classicfm.com/music-news/30th-birthday-concerts-broadcasts/