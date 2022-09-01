Clan's Cavalcade is back on the road after three year hiatus

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Classic car and motorcycle drivers are gearing up for Clan's Cavalcade

The Wood Tour will take place on Friday, September 16, with pit stops throughout the day providing woodwork demos and activities with renowned wood sculptors and artists.

Drivers will set off from Threaplands Garden Centre after breakfast with stops at Christies Nurseries in Arradoul and Turlundie Wood Turners at New Pitsligo for a view of their young trees, followed by a Wood Turning demo from Wakeley Tree Surgeons.

The event will include lunch at The Last Bus Café in New Pitsligo, a tour of a new Eco house built by AG Stuart in Insch and a wood sculpting demonstration at Garry Shand Chainsaw Sculpting in Dufftown.

Drivers will then return to Elgin for a two-course meal at The Sunninghill Hotel.

Clan is keen to hear from owners of classic cars and motorcycles who would like to join the tour which will raise awareness and vital funds for the cancer support charity.

Julie Ferguson, Clan’s Moray local services co-ordinator said: “We always look forward to the Cavalcade and we’re delighted to see its return in September after a three-year hiatus.

“This year’s theme of wood gives a nod to some truly unique and highly skilled businesses in the local area.

“This a highly anticipated annual event which draws many vintage and classic car owners from across the country whilst raising much needed funds for those affected by cancer in the local community, helping ensure Clan can provide vital support services to those in need.”

Clan’s Elgin centre is open Monday to Thursday offering support, information, and a range of complementary therapies, and is situated centrally on Elgin’s High Street.

A minimum of £50 in sponsorship is requested from vehicle owners to enter the Clan Cavalcade.

Additional fees are required for both meals on the day.