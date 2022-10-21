Clan unveils new fundraising event in Peterhead for 2023

submittedGuests will have the opportunity to win prizes by taking part in fundraising games, an exclusive raffle and the auction, all raising vital funds for Clan.

The new North Lunch will take place on Saturday, February 11, at the town’s Palace Hotel on Prince Street, and will include a drinks reception, two-course lunch and entertainment for guests.

Guests will also have the opportunity to win a number of prizes by taking part in fundraising games, while there will also be an exclusive raffle and an a uction, all raising vital funds for Clan.

The format of the event will be similar to Clan’s successful annual lunch event in Aberdeen, which is due to take place at the city’s Marcliffe Hotel in May next year.

The 2022 event raised a fantastic sum of £16,000 for the charity.

Commenting on the new Peterhead event, Ruth McIntosh, Clan Cancer Support’s charity development manager said: “It has been a longstanding ambition of ours to bring a special event to Peterhead and we’ve been driven by the success of our existing Aberdeen lunch to create something similar in the Blue Toon.

“The North Lunch promises to be a fun and fabulous event which we hope will become a regular fixture on our fundraising calendar.

" We are incredibly grateful for all the support from the Peterhead community and look forward to welcoming guests to The Palace Hotel for what we’re sure will be a day to remember.”

Tickets for the North Lunch are £40 per person or £400 per table of 10 people

Tickets can be purchased by visiting:

Clan was founded in 1983 by a group of patients, health professionals and family members who were determined to improve cancer support services across Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland.