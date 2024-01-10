Clan North Lunch returns to Peterhead

The Clan North Lunch returns again to the Palace Hotel in Peterhead on Saturday, March 2.

MC Steven J. Innes will keep guests entertained as they enjoy a delicious two-course meal, arrival drink and entertainment from Stewart Whyte.

There will be various opportunities for guests to get their hands on amazing prizes as well as a donation drive to support the local charity shop.

All funds raised will be used to support local people affected by cancer in the north east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Whilst Clan celebrates its 40th birthday this year, your support at this event will help ensure it can be here for the milestones ahead.

Tickets for the lunch are priced at £40 per person, available individually or as tables of ten.

You can also upgrade to a VIP table of ten for just £600 where you will enjoy two bottles of Prosecco for the table, a mention from the MC as well as a mention in the event programme and on event screens.,

Tickets are limited so those interested in attending are advised to get their tickets now to avoid disappointment.

These can be obtained at https://buytickets.at/clancancersupport/956418

Meanwhile, if you are interested in supporting this event, can donate a prize or require an invoice to pay, please send an email to [email protected]