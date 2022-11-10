Clan moves offices from Crimond to Mintlaw

CLAN is moving its base to Mintlaw and will open there on November 28.

The leading north-east cancer support charity will have two dedicated areas within the complex on Newlands Road to accommodate drop-in appointments, complimentary therapy treatments, children and families work and group sessions. Two dedicated members of Clan staff will be based at the centre and will work closely with families and young people in North-Aberdeenshire.

Clan will be based on the ground floor of the centre within the new Smith-Pascoe extension with additional spaces available for hire as required by the charity. The venue also benefits from excellent transport links, a car park, café, gym, softplay and an outdoor playing area.

Kay Johnston, head of cancer support services at Clan, said: “Our move to the MACBI Community Hub will enable us to have a presence within the heart of more North-Aberdeenshire communities and promote more opportunities for outreach work in the surrounding areas.

“The venue is a modern and well-connected hub which brings together people from all walks of life in a friendly and relaxed environment, making it the perfect place for the Clan team to meet and support people in North-Aberdeenshire who are affected by cancer, and to raise awareness of our services.”

Clan permanently closed its existing North-Aberdeenshire base within the Crimond Medical Centre last Thursday. Online and telephone support will be provided until Clan services launch at MACBI Community Hub on Monday, November 28.

Connie Strachan, MACBI hub manager, said: “The charity offers a huge range of lifeline services for people affected by cancer and having a base in the hub is a boost for both parties.

"I am so excited for the move and cannot wait to see what the future holds for Clan and MACBI working together.”