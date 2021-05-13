Cineworld has announced that it will be surrendering the lease on the IMAX cinema in the Glasgow Science Centre.

Workers at the cinema have complained that many of them found out about this on social media after it was announced on Twitter.

Cineworld Action Group, who represent and support Cineworld staff, commented: “To find out your job is at risk via social media is incredibly distressing and we strongly condemn Cineworld for announcing the closure of Glasgow IMAX via Twitter before consulting staff members.

"This move shows just how little the company values its loyal staff members.

"We will support any affected staff members, and call on the company to consult these workers immediately.”

Cineworld has said that their staff will be offered roles at other branches.

The IMAX boasts the biggest cinema screen in Scotland and was the first of its kind in the country.

It sits in a large, modern, titanium structure as part of the Glasgow Science Centre and was opened in 1999.

It has been operated until now by Cineworld Cinemas.

A Cineworld spokesperson said: ''Cineworld can confirm that we are no longer operating the IMAX at the Glasgow Science Centre and are planning to surrender our lease.

"All of the employees impacted are being offered alternative employment at other Cineworld branches.

"Our cinemas in Glasgow Renfrew Street, Glasgow Silverburn and Glasgow Parkhead will be re-opening on the 19th May.''

