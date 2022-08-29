Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh Evening News can exclusively reveal that Cinema on the Shore will take place on September 17 and 18 on a giant outdoor screen in the market square, Dock Place.

The event is being launched in partnership with Leith For Ever, which is staging a number of live events, walking tours and performances around the market on Saturday 17.

Amanda Rogers, founder of Cinescapes, which is staging Cinema on the Shore, said: “The Shore is an incredible place to offer an outdoor film programme and it’s great to be able to offer something the community can enjoy.

A pop-up cinema is coming to Leith Shore in September - with free and low price tickets available for a programme of films with a connection to the sea.

“Cinema on the Shore will have films for children, art house classics, new documentaries and short films, all with a theme of the sea.”

Among the films in the programme are Wes Anderson’s cult classic The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Life of Pi, by Ang Lee and the Oscar-nominated Song of the Sea – a family friendly animation based on the legend of the Selkies.

The final showing, on Sunday, will be Bait, a BAFTA winning film about a Cornish fishing village at loggerheads with an influx of tourists.

The pop-up cinema programme begins on Saturday evening and continues on Sunday, with a full day of films, including documentaries, cartoons and art house films. Food and drink will be available all day.

Rogers added: “We have tried to make Cinema on the Shore family friendly and to keep prices affordable.

“We hope the programme we’ve put together has something for everyone and will also particularly resonate with the people of Leith.”

The films will be shown on an outdoor screen in Custom House car park in Dock Place.

Archive films of old Leith will also be shown on a screen in a covered alcove in Custom House Lane, on Saturday and Sunday from 12.00 to 16.00.

Leith For Ever market day will also involve family friendly and free events.

The Ukrainian choir will be performing and there will be dance from House of Jack. Among the stalls will be Football Memories, Girls Rock School and a stall run by Leith Late to discuss the future of the Leith Mural.

Barbara Kerr, co-producer of Leith For Ever, said: “The idea of the market day is to bring people together to celebrate Leith and all it has to offer.

“There will be free music and performances on a stage at Custom Wharf, and people will have a chance to meet some of the amazing community organisations working in Leith.

“There will also be a variety of tours including Leith the Good the Bad and the Ugly tour by Edinburgh Street Walks.“

Citadel Arts Group and Leith Sea Cadets will talk about their work and the Tool Library will be open to visitors.

Leith For Ever will also be operating a listening hub for people who want to share their past and present experiences of living in Leith.

The event received funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and Leith Community Fund.