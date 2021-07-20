Church of Scotland Minister officiates own mother's wedding

Rev Jonathan Fleming said it was an “honour” to officiate at the ceremony to bind Margaret and Brian Carberry together in holy matrimony on July 13.

The big day was a real family affair with the minister’s two daughters, Rachel, 12 and Hollie, 8, serving as flower girls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Fleming’s younger brother, Mark, 32, walked their mother down the aisle during the ceremony at Boclair House in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.

Rev Jonathan Fleming, with Margaret and Brian Carberry.

The minister of Lyle Kirk in Greenock in Renfrewshire, 39, said: “I am delighted that my mum has found happiness again following the death of my father in 2008 after a long journey with cancer.

“It was an honour to be able to officiate at such a special day and it means the world to me to know that my mum has found happiness with such a great man, who is very much a part of our family.

“My mum feels that the day was made a lot more special by all of her family being involved.

Rachel Fleming, Rev Jonathan Fleming, his wife Karyn, Margaret Carberry, Hollie Fleming and Brian Carberry

“We had a wonderful day at Boclair House which was filled with laughter, happiness and love.”

Mrs Carberry, 64, said: “It was made even more special by having all of my family involved with my granddaughters as flower girls, my younger son, Mark, walking me down the aisle and my older son, Jonathan, conducting our wedding,” she added.

“There are not a lot of people that can say that.”