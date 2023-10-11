All Sections
Christmas staff wanted

Morrisons is looking for 3,500 extra colleagues to work in its stores, food manufacturing sites and logistics operations nationwide to help meet increased demand over the busy Christmas period.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:49 BST

The wide range of roles available offer plenty of flexibility and with no prior experience necessary, there should be something for everyone.

Morrisons is seeking applicants who are friendly and willing to help and all new colleagues will benefit from a 15% staff discount card as well as a 10% discount card for a friend or family member.

As Morrisons gears up for the festive rush, it is looking for people to join the business in temporary jobs ranging from customer assistants to home delivery drivers and production and warehouse operatives. In previous years, many of the colleagues who have joined in temporary roles have gone on to find permanent positions within Morrisons.

There's a variety of flexible and temporary roles availableThere's a variety of flexible and temporary roles available
Clare Grainger, People Director at Morrisons, said: “Christmas is one of our busiest periods and we’re looking for an additional 3,500 people to join our talented teams.

"These new colleagues will play a crucial role in creating and delivering the products our customers need to help make their celebrations special.

"There are lots of great opportunities on offer across the UK with both temporary and permanent roles in our stores, manufacturing and logistics sites.”

To apply please visit: www.morrisons.jobs/christmas-at-morrisons

