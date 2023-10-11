Christmas staff wanted

Morrisons is looking for 3,500 extra colleagues to work in its stores, food manufacturing sites and logistics operations nationwide to help meet increased demand over the busy Christmas period.

The wide range of roles available offer plenty of flexibility and with no prior experience necessary, there should be something for everyone.

Morrisons is seeking applicants who are friendly and willing to help and all new colleagues will benefit from a 15% staff discount card as well as a 10% discount card for a friend or family member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Morrisons gears up for the festive rush, it is looking for people to join the business in temporary jobs ranging from customer assistants to home delivery drivers and production and warehouse operatives. In previous years, many of the colleagues who have joined in temporary roles have gone on to find permanent positions within Morrisons.

There's a variety of flexible and temporary roles available

Clare Grainger, People Director at Morrisons, said: “Christmas is one of our busiest periods and we’re looking for an additional 3,500 people to join our talented teams.

"These new colleagues will play a crucial role in creating and delivering the products our customers need to help make their celebrations special.

"There are lots of great opportunities on offer across the UK with both temporary and permanent roles in our stores, manufacturing and logistics sites.”