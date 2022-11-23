Christmas Festival brings festive cheer to Banchory

Banchory will be lighting up for Christmas this weekend with a packed programme of activities planned as the annual Christmas Festival returns for 2022.

The annual festival returns this weekend. (Pic:Alan Bennett)

Kicking off the festivities is the Christmas Light Switch-On on Friday, November 25 from 4pm to 7pm.

Taking place in Bellfield car park beside the town’s Christmas tree, the event will once again feature the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd pulling Santa’s sleigh as well as a host of other entertainment including face painting, festive fire engines and tractors, Urban Circus fire jugglers, and local food and drinks stalls.

The event continues on Saturday, November 26 with a Christmas Craft Fair taking place in the Guide Hut from 10am to 3pm.

Entry is free and lots of local artists and crafters are signed up to attend, making this a great opportunity to pick up some Christmas gifts.

Finally, the weekend will conclude on Sunday with the annual Santa Run taking place at Bellfield Park from 11am.

This very popular race includes a 1km distance for kids and 1 mile for adults.

Register in advance at ww.w.BanchorySantaDash.eventbrite.co.uk or entries on the day will also be accepted.

Prizes for 1st to 3rd in each event.

