Keepers tried to save life of 31-year-old male Rene

A chimpanzee at Edinburgh Zoo has died after it was badly injured in fight.

Keepers tried to break up the males, who the zoo said were challenging for dominance while the females were in season.

But staff were unable to save 31-year-old Rene. A second chimpanzee, Qafzeh, was also injured and required surgery following the fight last week.

In a statement on Facebook, the zoo said: “We’re sad to share the news that Rene, one of our chimpanzees, sadly passed away last week after an altercation within the troop.

“Chimp group dynamics are incredibly complex and Rene, who was 31-years-old, was part of a fight which broke out within the troop. This type of behaviour occurs in the wild, especially around breeding time when females are in season and when males are challenging for dominance of the group.

“Our expert keepers did everything they could to separate the fight and keep the rest of the troop safe, but sadly Rene’s injuries were severe. Qafzeh also sustained injuries and after a surgical operation is doing well and is gradually being reintroduced to the group.