KWS was set up in 2012 by Jonathan and Anna Cordiner after losing their 2-year-old daughter Kayleigh to a terminal brain tumour. When Kayleigh was diagnosed in December 2011, her parents took time off work, vowing to make her last few months as special and memorable as possible. They set up the charity to help relieve the financial pressure on other families with a terminally ill child. For their first cycling sportive since 2019, the charity decided to switch the location from Deeside to Donside, with the starting point as the Axis Centre in Newmachar. Another change this year was the choice of four routes of varying length to choose from: two family friendly off-road routes of 11 miles and 16 miles, an open road route of 54 miles and another open road route of 90 miles. Families, individuals, cyclists participating for fun and taking on a personal challenge, all came to together to explore the new route and raise funds for the charity. Fiona Heinonen, KWS CEO, said: “We’ve had fantastic feedback from the event, with people of all ages and fitness levels enjoying the event. It worked so well that we plan to keep the same route for next year and increase capacity to accommodate even more keen cyclists. We’d also like to express our huge thanks to all the venues, Axis Centre in Newmacher, Dunavon Hotel in Dyce and both Premnay and Midmar halls. What’s more, our amazing band of volunteers made sure that everything ran smoothly and safely on the day – we’re very grateful for their support.” KWS has also recently launched tickets for their dinner and dance at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie on Saturday, March 18 2023. Tickets are £70 and tables of 10 are £700and the evening will include a three-course meal and dancing to award winning Scottish band, ‘Splendid Gentlemen’, where there will also be an auction. The event will start at 7pm with Huntly Pipe Band welcoming guests to the hotel. If you would like to purchase tickets for the night, or donate prizes for the auction, visit Million Pound Ball - Kayleigh's Wee Stars Jonathan Cordiner, KWS co-founder and Kayleigh’s dad, said: “The cycle was a fantastic day – there was a great buzz, everyone was delighted to be back after the hiatus of the last few years, and we raised a fantastic sum of money. We are always so thankful to our volunteers, and the participants who come along to our events - because of them we can continue support families across Scotland at the most traumatic time in their lives. “We recently exceeded our fundraising target of £100,000. This means that we can continue to support families who are caring for a terminally ill child. At this most harrowing time in their lives, our support can alleviate some of the financial pressure, and help courageous children and their families to make precious memories together.” To find out more about the dinner and dance, please contact: fiona@kayleighsweestars.co.uk.