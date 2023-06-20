Children to have their say on new playpark equipment

Children in two Banff and Buchan communities are being given the chance to have their say on what new playpark equipment they would like to see introduced in their villages.

The Garden Crescent playpark within Gardenstown and the Sandhaven School playpark are both in need of upgrading.

Although there are some items within the parks which are still very popular with the children, other equipment has deteriorated significantly over the years and is now in need of replacing.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Landscape Services are hosting two online surveys on the Engage HQ platform until Sunday, July 9 to gather the views of the local communities on the type, theme and age appropriateness of equipment to best serve the youngsters’ needs.

Landscape officer David Mundie explained: “It’s important for us as a council to know that the equipment we will be installing within our limited budget will be appropriate for the children in that particular community – and who best to help us buy the right kit than the children and parents themselves.

“There’s a wide range of play equipment available to us - whether it’s climbing frames or slides, swings or roundabouts - but if the children have other ideas or suggestions we will be glad to hear them.”

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Banff and Buchan Area Committee, Councillor Doreen Mair, added: “I think this is a wonderful opportunity to really listen to our communities to ensure our children get to enjoy the equipment they have asked for.

"And if we see good feedback coming from our engagement it will help us develop a similar approach in communities across Aberdeenshire.”

To ensure that key local feedback is gathered, those participating in the engagement must take a few seconds to register before taking the survey via the following links: