Charlene McFadyen: Appeal for missing woman

Missing Charlene McFadyen. Picture: Police Scotland

Charlene was last seen around 7.05am on Tuesday, July 27, in the Bankfoot Road area.

She is described as around 5ft 6in, with blue eyes and greying fair/blonde hair.

She could be wearing a green Adidas sports top with black stripes on the sleeves and matching jogging bottoms, or jeans.

Sergeant Gail Fitzpatrick, of Paisley Police Office, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Charlene's welfare and want to trace her as soon as possible.

"This is out of character for Charlene as she normally keeps in contact with her family.

"If you have seen Charlene or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police. Similarly, Charlene, if you are reading this, please let us know that you are safe and well."