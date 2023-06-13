All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Why was Nicola arrested? Was she charged? SNP finance probe explained
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today

Charity’s call for crucial volunteers to support Aberdeenshire communities

Leading volunteering charity, Royal Voluntary Service, is urgently calling for more people to come forward to support the health and wellbeing of people across Aberdeenshire, in two rewarding volunteering roles.
By Dawn Renton
Published 13th Jun 2023, 08:01 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 08:02 BST
RVS is calling for people across Aberdeenshire to step forward and support their community.RVS is calling for people across Aberdeenshire to step forward and support their community.
RVS is calling for people across Aberdeenshire to step forward and support their community.

The charity is calling for Support at Home volunteers to help people across Aberdeenshire to settle back into their homes after a stay in hospital. In this vital role volunteers provide practical support, like help with groceries or nutrition, and emotional support to those recovering from illness or injury. Volunteers are needed to help people to recover comfortably at home and to encourage them to regain their confidence and independence, reducing the likelihood of readmission.

The Aberdeenshire Community Transport service is also in need of more people to get behind the wheel and offer a friendly, yet vital transport service to help locals to get to important medical appointments and beneficial social engagements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Volunteer Drivers offer much more than simply their driving skills. They offer a comfortable and safe journey, as well as companionship and peace of mind for the person in the passenger seat. Transporting someone who may be vulnerable, isolated or less mobile to and from their appointments can help to ensure they remain independent, social and in good health.

Sarah Murray, Health and Community Operations Manager for Royal Voluntary Service in Scotland, said: “Just giving a couple of hours a week can make a real difference to the health, happiness and wellbeing of local people across Aberdeenshire.

“All of our volunteers receive detailed inductions and training to help them get the best out of their roles, because we’re passionate about making sure our volunteers reap the many rewards of volunteering too.”

Those interested in finding out more or signing up can visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS and thousands of vulnerable people in the community.

The charity also works in local communities running home libraries, companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport. Its Virtual Village Hall provides online activities and classes to promote wellbeing and keep people active.

Related topics:Royal Voluntary ServiceAberdeenshireVolunteersHome