Charity’s call for crucial volunteers to support Aberdeenshire communities

Leading volunteering charity, Royal Voluntary Service, is urgently calling for more people to come forward to support the health and wellbeing of people across Aberdeenshire, in two rewarding volunteering roles.

RVS is calling for people across Aberdeenshire to step forward and support their community.

The charity is calling for Support at Home volunteers to help people across Aberdeenshire to settle back into their homes after a stay in hospital. In this vital role volunteers provide practical support, like help with groceries or nutrition, and emotional support to those recovering from illness or injury. Volunteers are needed to help people to recover comfortably at home and to encourage them to regain their confidence and independence, reducing the likelihood of readmission.

The Aberdeenshire Community Transport service is also in need of more people to get behind the wheel and offer a friendly, yet vital transport service to help locals to get to important medical appointments and beneficial social engagements.

Volunteer Drivers offer much more than simply their driving skills. They offer a comfortable and safe journey, as well as companionship and peace of mind for the person in the passenger seat. Transporting someone who may be vulnerable, isolated or less mobile to and from their appointments can help to ensure they remain independent, social and in good health.

Sarah Murray, Health and Community Operations Manager for Royal Voluntary Service in Scotland, said: “Just giving a couple of hours a week can make a real difference to the health, happiness and wellbeing of local people across Aberdeenshire.

“All of our volunteers receive detailed inductions and training to help them get the best out of their roles, because we’re passionate about making sure our volunteers reap the many rewards of volunteering too.”

Those interested in finding out more or signing up can visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS and thousands of vulnerable people in the community.