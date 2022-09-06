Charity urges North-east cyclists to sign up for good cause

The event will take place on Sunday, September 11, a week later than usual due to the Tour of Britain. (Photo: Rory Raitt)

The closing date for online registration for the annual Chapelton Bike Ride – sponsored by Places for People – is Wednesday, September 7.

Now in its sixth year, the bike ride has become a firm fixture in the Aberdeenshire cycling calendar raising more than £30,000 for North East Sensory Services, which provides vital support for people with sensory loss in the region.

The event - which includes a 46-mile route and a 12-mile route through local countryside – will take place on Sunday, September 11.

Lynn Batham, NESS Community Fundraising Co-ordinator, organiser of the Chapelton Bike Ride, said: “Last year, around 130 cyclists took part in the bike ride, and we are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.

“The event is not just for serious cyclists, lots of families and individuals also take part – there’s something for everyone and it’s always a lot of fun. To have the Tour of Britain kick off in Aberdeen the week before is very exciting and we hope that will provide some inspiration to budding cyclists in and around Chapelton.”

As well as the bike ride, Brio Retirement Living – which is part of Places for People, and is creating a development of one and two bedroom homes in the new Landale Court retirement community – has organised a 5k walk around Chapelton.

Karl Hallows of Brio and Places for People said: “Chapelton is a wonderful emerging neighbourhood, and we are proud to be working here, helping create affordable new homes for all and investing in the creation of this exciting new place.

“Events like these bring the local community together; we look forward to meeting many more local people on the day.”

The day will also feature entertainment for children and, on completion of the bike ride, those taking part will be given a voucher for hot food from vendors.

All funds raised go directly to NESS, which provides a wide range of services including social work, employment support, rehabilitation, support for young people, equipment to support daily living, British Sign Language services, and lip-reading classes.